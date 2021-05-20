Man who claimed attack from zombies, droids while firing gun sentenced to prison

National & World

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Maine man who claimed he was being attacked by zombies and droids while firing a gun into the air in a grocery store parking lot is heading to prison.

Gordon Falt admitted he fired the shots in October in Lee, prompting a standoff.

Prosecutors said Falt stole the weapons he was caught with from his father’s gun safe in Maine. When the father was contacted by police, he found what appeared to be a suicide note in the safe, prosecutors said.

In Strafford County Superior Court on Wednesday, Falt talked about his goals for the rest of his life.

“I would just like to be stable and really live up to my potential, clean and sober,” he said.

He will first spend at least the next two years in prison. Prosecutors described what police saw when they arrived at the grocery store parking lot.

“He was pacing back and forth and appeared very agitated and was carrying a handgun in his right hand,” said prosecutor Emily Garod.

A social worker attempted to calm Falt down, as he explained why he was acting that way.

“He stated that zombies and droids from above were attacking him and that they wanted her to come with him, and he needed her to take him with him,” Garod said.

Falt surrendered after two hours. Police recovered several rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with ammunition that turned out to be stolen.

Before the sentence was imposed, Falt was questioned by the judge about his fitness to make a plea. Falt said he had not been treated for or diagnosed with a mental health condition.

The judge accepted Falt’s guilty pleas on 13 charges, including five counts of reckless conduct and five counts of receiving stolen property. In recommending a sentence of three to six years, prosecutors said there were some mitigating factors.

“He never pointed the gun at any individual or fired the gun in anybody’s direction, other than just into the air,” Garod said.

Prosecutors said Falt has admitted to being addicted to meth and heroin. If he is accepted to drug court, he could get one year off his minimum sentence, so he could be released in two years.

Once he is released, there will be numerous conditions and a suspended sentence hanging over him, court officials said.

