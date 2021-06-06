Hawaii Community Correctional Center was under lockdown after inmates started a disturbance in a housing module

National & World

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaii Community Correctional Center was under lockdown around 7 p.m. Friday, after inmates in a housing module started a disturbance.

The housing module is located on the Punahele Street side of the facility and houses inmates who are awaiting trial.

The facility’s emergency response security team was approval to use non-lethal means to gain compliance. The situation was contained by 9 p.m.

No injuries reported to any inmates or staff after evaluation. The department reports damage is still being assessed, but preliminary reports indicate inmates broke plexiglass windows and started a small fire that was quickly extinguished.

“All HCCC staff on duty, and many who came to the facility to assist their co-workers, are to be commended for effectively and professionally bringing order to the module during these trying times,” Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections, said in a release. “I also want to thank the Sheriffs and Hawaii Police for coming to the facility and offering their assistance.”

Hawaii Police and State Sheriffs were called to the scene and stood by to provide assistance if needed.

“Staff followed their training to quickly restore order and prevent the situation from escalating,” Max Otani, Department of Public Safety director, said in a release.

Inmates will be questioned as the cause of the disturbance is under investigation. Any inmates found culpable will be criminally and administratively charged.

HCCC is also the site that recently reported a COVID-19 outbreak, with 77 active cases as of Wednesday.

