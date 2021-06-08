Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in New York City

National & World

New York City police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, police said in a statement.

Jovan Young, 29, is expected to be charged with homicide and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in Justin’s shooting, the NYPD said in a statement. Another 29-year-old man was also shot during the incident, which means Young will also be facing charges of attempted murder, assault and two additional criminal weapons possession charges, the NYPD said.

Justin was shot Saturday just days before his 11th birthday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, with the arrest taking place on his birthday. Police said they found Justin “unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso” around 9:33 p.m. Saturday.

Justin was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 29-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, the NYPD said.

The NYPD released surveillance video Sunday that shows a person approach the house, point a gun through a stair railing, shoot about eight rounds at the house and then flee.

“Justin Wallace should have turned 11 today. He should have spent today celebrating with his friends and family,” de Blasio tweeted. “If you shoot and kill in New York City, you will be caught. You will be arrested. You will be held accountable.”

CNN has reached out to legal aid for Young and has reached out to his family for comment.