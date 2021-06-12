A customer ordering food in a drive-thru arrested for spitting on one employee, shooting another

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON, Georgia (WGCL) — An irate restaurant customer faces multiple charges after he was arrested for spitting on one employee and shooting another.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant on US Highway 129 North in Jefferson, Georgia, Thursday night shortly after 9. Devonte Watts pulled into the drive-thru and ordered food. An argument began with an employee at the pick-up window.

The 26-year-old Watts is accused of spitting on the employee at the window. The employee went outside to confront Watts, and the argument continued. A second employee followed the first one to defuse the situation. As Watts drove away, he is accused of firing a gun in the direction of the employee. However, the bullet struck the second employee who was taken to the local hospital. Their wound was non-life threatening, according to police.

Watts is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during commission of a crime. His arrest came within 24 hours.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.