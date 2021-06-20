1 person is dead and at least 6 were wounded in an Oakland, California, shooting, police say

National & World

One person was killed and at least six others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening near Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, according to police.

When the shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m., resources from the Oakland Police Department (OPD) were already in the area, near the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, the department said.

Officers with the Illegal Sideshow detail had been sent there to monitor public safety because of a crowd of approximately 1,000 people that had gathered at Lake Merritt, the OPD said in a release Sunday.

Seven people were shot during the incident. A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, police said.

In an earlier release, police said the victims included four males ranging in age from 16 to 27 and a 21-year-old female — all of whom were in stable condition. The sixth victim, another female, was also in stable condition, police said Sunday.

Police arrested two men and recovered two firearms after officers observed them running away from the scene immediately following the shooting, the OPD said.

The OPD Homicide Investigation Unit will determine if the men are connected or responsible for the shooting, police said. The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.