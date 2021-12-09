Atlanta school system adopts resolution to promote gun safety in homes

By Jade Gordon and Alta Spells, CNN

The Board of Education for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is taking steps to promote gun safety in homes. Less than a week after four students were shot and killed and seven additional people were injured in a high school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, the Atlanta Board of Education voted and passed a resolution to promote safe and responsible storage of firearms.

APS will collaborate with non-profits, health agencies and local law enforcement agencies to promote secure gun storage of firearms in homes, which research has shown can reduce the risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens by as much as 85 percent when firearms are secured, the resolution said.

Before the vote was taken, Board Chairman Jason F. Esteves said the resolution would be a “commitment by APS to work with community members and partners” to inform our community about the safe storage of guns,” as he went on to explain how many of the guns used to commit crimes were stolen from vehicles at homes where they were not secured.

“One of the simplest and most effective ways to get guns off the streets, to prevent suicides amongst youth, and to prevent school shootings is by having parents and family members store their guns securely and promote responsible gun ownership,” said Esteves during the meeting on Monday.

“Since we can’t change (gun laws) at the local level, the best thing we can do is encourage people to store their guns safely,” Esteves said speaking to Education Week about the resolution. “If school districts and cities and counties did their part across the country, then we’d be able to fill in the gap where the state or the federal government has failed.”

“School districts across the country must take action to promote secure storage, as Atlanta did tonight, as they ask — how can we prevent school shootings from happening here,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, in a news release from advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, after the vote.

The nine-member board voted unanimously to pass the resolution.

