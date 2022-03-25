A 14-year-old fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at Florida’s ICON Park, authorities say

By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

A 14-year-old boy died after he fell Thursday night from a drop tower amusement ride that recently opened at the Orlando area’s ICON Park entertainment complex, authorities said.

Witnesses said the boy fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride, described by its operators as the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to ICON Park around 11 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“This death investigation is in its very early stages,” the office said in a news release.

The Orlando FreeFall opened in January, according to ICON Park’s website. The ride stands at 430 feet, making it the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower, it states.

The attraction can carry up to 30 riders at a time, according to the park’s online description. “Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph,” the website says.

Details about what led to the fall weren’t immediately available.

CNN has sought comment from park officials.

ICON Park includes a variety of offerings, including rides such as a 400-foot-tall observation wheel; Madame Tussauds Orlando; and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.