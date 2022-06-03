2 teenagers indicted for alleged murder of 11-year-old girl in Bronx shooting, indictment shows

By Liam Reilly, CNN

Two teenagers have been indicted for the alleged murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

The two teens, Omar Bojang, 18, and a 15-year-old, were arraigned Friday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj-Williams. They were charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder, and attempted assault in the first degree, the indictment showed.

The 15-year-old, the indictment continued, was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to court documents.

Kyhara Tay, 11, was shot by the stray bullet allegedly fired by the 15-year-old as he and Bojang allegedly attempted to murder a 13-year-old boy May 16.

The two rode a moped, with Bojang driving and the 15-year-old sitting in the rear with the firearm, according to prosecutors. After allegedly firing several shots that missed their intended target, the stray bullet fatally struck Tay, as she stood outside a nail salon in the afternoon, according to the indictment.

“This case is a nothing less than a catastrophe of our young people,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a news release.

“These ages make you weep. As I keep saying, we are losing a generation in the Bronx and we must act now to save our young people,” his statement continued.

“It’s a shame he has to go through this,” said Walter Levi Fields, a private attorney who represents the 15-year-old, of his client.

“We know that anybody and anything can be indicted in the State of New York,” Fields continued. “I think when the findings come out in a proper trial, he’ll be found not guilty.”

Arnold Levine, the Legal Aid Society attorney who represents Bojang, could not be reached for comment.

Remand was continued, and the two teenagers are slated to next appear in court August 17, the release stated.

