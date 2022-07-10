5 people injured in an overnight shooting on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk

By Isa Kaufman-Geballe, Samantha Beech and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Five people were injured in a shooting on the boardwalk near the popular amusement area of New York City’s Coney Island early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. and resulted in two women and three men being shot, New York City Police told CNN.

Officials did not provide details on what may have led to the gunfire — but said a large group of people were gathered on the boardwalk in Brooklyn when somebody started shooting.

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot in the back, police said.

The four other victims are in stable condition and include: a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the leg; a 26-year-old woman who was also shot in the leg; a 36-year-old man who was shot and suffered an injury to his chin; and a 19-year-old-man who was shot in the leg.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter and the weapon used has not been recovered.

The shooting was among of a number of violent incidents in the city over the weekend.

A 14-year-old was stabbed and killed in Harlem near 137th street and the Broadway train station after “a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station where an altercation occurred,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox.

Hours later, the NYPD responded to another call in Queens that resulted in officers fatally shooting a man who brandished a weapon. The man had made calls to police threatening to “blow the head off of the first police officers that he saw,” said police Chief Jeffrey B. Maddrey.

When police arrived in the area the suspect was located and, after a short verbal exchange, the man brandished a firearm and pointed it at police, Maddrey said.

Six officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire before the suspect was subdued, arrested and taken to the hospital where he died.

Just over an hour later, another officer-involved shooting happened in Brooklyn, when police stopped an unmarked vehicle and a passenger jumped out and fled on foot.

After a chase, the suspect turned and fired multiple gunshots at an officer, according to Maddrey. The officer returned gunfire and hit the suspect in the chest. The suspect was transported to a hospital and later died.

New York City officials have placed an increased focus on resident safety and law enforcement response at subways amid an uptick in crime, including a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station in April.

The city has recorded a nearly 38% increase in major crimes this year through July 3 compared to the same period in 2021, according to statistics released by the NYPD. Historically, crime rates are still lower now than in past decades, including the 1980s and 1990s.

