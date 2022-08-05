4 dead at multiple crime scenes in Ohio town. Police are searching for a man who is likely armed and dangerous

By Kiely Westhoff and Amya Henry, CNN

Four people were fatally shot Friday at multiple sites in a small Ohio town just north of Dayton, and police are searching for a man who is possibly connected to the shooting.

Stephen Marlow, a “person of interest,” is likely armed and dangerous, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a media briefing.

Porter said Marlow was 5’11” and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes.

“This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Porter said. “We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” the chief said.

Wendy Chapman, a neighbor of one victim, told CNN affiliate WKEF the neighborhood is a quiet place.

“I would have never, even in this neighborhood, I would never expect anything, never,” Chapman told the Dayton station.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood but have deployed additional crews and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad out of an abundance of caution, Porter said.

Porter said people should call the police dispatch if they have information on Marlow’s whereabouts or see the Ford Edge. He also urged residents in the neighborhood to look at video footage from earlier Friday.

Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents about 9 miles north of Dayton.

