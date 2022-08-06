A suspect in the shooting deaths of 4 people in Ohio was captured in Kansas

By Tina Burnside, Kiely Westhoff and Amya Henry, CNN

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at multiple sites outside of Dayton Ohio, has been arrested, police said.

Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a press conference. Marlow is wanted in connection with the Friday shootings in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton

Authorities did not provide additional details on his arrest or the investigation. The arrest comes a day after the victims were found at multiple crime scenes. A motive for the shootings is still unclear.

Authorities had described Marlow as likely armed and dangerous.

“Stephen Marlow remains the primary suspect,” Butler Township Police said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “We have no current information to make us believe others were involved in these horrific acts.”

“Following the shootings, it appears Stephen Marlow drove to Interstate 70 and headed west,” the statement added. “At this time, we believe that he has left Ohio. Law enforcement agencies in multiple states have been made aware of this and are on high alert.”

Butler Township is about 640 miles from Lawrence, Kansas.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon Friday, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes.

“This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Porter said. “We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

Wendy Chapman, a neighbor of one victim, told CNN affiliate WKEF the neighborhood is a quiet place.

“I would have never, even in this neighborhood, I would never expect anything, never,” Chapman told the Dayton station.

Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents nine miles north of Dayton.

