Mega Millions drawing produces no winner, jackpot grows to $785 million

By CNN staff

There was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which means the top prize will rise to an estimated $785 million dollars on Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Mega Ball was 7.

One player in Ohio matched the five white balls Friday night, taking home a $1 million prize.

The game’s top prize of $1.537 billion was won in 2018, and in July 2022, a winner in Illinois picked all six numbers for $1.337 billion.

Tuesday’s jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history.

A winner choosing annuity payments over 29 years would receive $785 million, while a winner choosing the cash option would receive $395 million, according to lottery officials.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.