Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm, rep says

By Eric Levenson, CNN

The actor Tom Sizemore is hospitalized in intensive care due to a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.

Sizemore is in critical condition in what Lago described as a “wait and see situation.”

“His family is aware and waiting for updates.” Lago said. “There is no further update at this time.”

Sizemore is most known for his role as Sergeant Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan” and McKnight in “Black Hawk Down.”

