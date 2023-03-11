Jackie Kennedy’s former DC home hits the market — at a price fit for a queen

By Jay Croft, CNN

You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, DC.

For just $26.5 million.

That’s the price tag for the sale of three Georgetown mansions, which have been combined into one property with a total area of 16,000 square feet.

An early Georgetown mayor and a former Miss America have called one of the buildings home.

For the rest of us, the photos on the Sotheby’s listing might be as close as we get inside 3017, 3009 and 3003 N St. NW.

“The focal point (at 3017) of this storied estate is a grand Federal style home built in the late 18th century which has been home to several prominent Americans including most notably First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy,” Sotheby’s says.

“While retaining its historic elegance, the estate has been meticulously transformed to a modern showplace embracing the highest quality design, fixtures, and finishes. No detail was overlooked,” the listing continues.

“In 2017, this home was seamlessly connected with 3009 and 3003 N St NW, creating a truly unique estate spanning over 16,000 interior square feet, with 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths and 5 half baths.”

