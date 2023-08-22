5 things to know for August 22: Trump, Storms, RSV, Ukraine, Radioactive water



CNN, WABC, WSB

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — The record-breaking film “Barbie” has been unseated from the top of the US box office, but many stores will be awash in pink for the rest of the year. Brands and retailers plan to stretch the “Barbie” excitement through the fall season, with an influx of themed products timed to release ahead of the holiday shopping blitz.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday following his agreement Monday to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions. “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform. According to an unsealed indictment last week, Trump is accused of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” that was part of a broad conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump and 18 co-defendants have until noon ET Friday to voluntarily surrender to Georgia authorities after being criminally charged. Meanwhile, the former president is accelerating his 2024 presidential campaign despite four indictments. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and continues to slam the cases as politically motivated.

2. Storms

Crews in parts of the western US and Mexico are cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary, which transformed streets into rivers and forced widespread evacuations this week. After hitting Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm — the state’s first since 1997 — Hilary headed into Nevada as its first-ever recorded tropical storm. As Hilary and its remnants moved up the western US, the storm broke several rainfall records. Notably, Hilary dumped a year’s worth of rain on Palm Springs, California, and became the rainiest tropical system in Idaho, Oregon and Montana history. Now, meteorologists are drawing attention to Tropical Storm Harold heading toward South Texas, threatening floods and dangerous storm surge. The region is expecting around 3 to 5 inches of rain — and up to 7 inches in some areas.

3. RSV

The FDA on Monday approved the first vaccine that protects newborns from respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. The vaccine, made by Pfizer, is given to mothers late in their pregnancies and provides protection to infants through their first six months of life. After decades of study and failed attempts at developing RSV vaccines to combat the common illness, there are now several offerings to protect against the virus, including a recently approved antibody shot that can be given to all infants after birth and new vaccines for people 60 and older. The virus typically hits hardest during the winter months, and the last RSV season was longer and more severe than usual, overwhelming children’s hospitals.

4. Ukraine

Ukraine is in talks with some of the world’s biggest insurance companies to cover ships traveling to and from its ports in the Black Sea — a crucial step toward a full resumption of vital grain exports around the globe. Work on an insurance mechanism follows Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain deal last month, which threatens the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports. The collapse of the deal has already pushed up global food prices and could tip millions in poor countries into hunger. To keep grain shipments moving, Ukraine’s government will share potential losses with insurers, which should make cover for travel through risky Ukrainian waters more affordable for commercial shipping companies.

5. Radioactive water

Japan will start releasing treated radioactive wastewater from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday, despite fierce objections from some countries. The plan has been in the works for years, with authorities warning in 2019 that space was running out to store the material and they had “no other options” but to release it. Japanese officials said the wastewater has been continually treated to filter out all the removable harmful elements, then stored in tanks. When the wastewater is released, officials said it will be heavily diluted with clean water so it has very low concentrations of radioactive material. However, some scientists worry that the wastewater, even diluted, could harm marine life and pollutants could accumulate in the already frail ecosystem.

THIS JUST IN

At least 8 people in Pakistan trapped mid-air after chairlift cable snaps

An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan for six children and two adults trapped in a chairlift dangling 900 feet over a mountainous region in the country’s northwest. The country’s disaster management authority has requested helicopter assistance to rescue the stranded passengers.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Millions in India cheer on teenage chess prodigy

India is gripped today as an 18-year-old chess prodigy known as Pragg battles for the title of World Chess Champion.

Loch Ness monster fans prepare for biggest creature hunt in 50 years

“Monster hunters” are planning a coordinated effort to scour the waters of Scotland in the hope of uncovering answers about the famed creature.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson wins world title

With a time of 10.65 seconds, Richardson won the women’s 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday. Her time is a personal best and just .16 behind the world record Florence Griffith-Joyner set in 1988.

The original voice of Mario is stepping away from the role

Charles Martinet, the voice of the beloved plumber since “Super Mario 64,” will become an ambassador for Mario rather than record new audio.

Job seekers want record-high wages — and men expect $25,000 more than women do

Americans’ wage expectations post-pandemic have hit record highs as the US labor market continues to heat up.

TODAY’S NUMBER

8

That’s how many Republicans have qualified for the first 2024 presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday night. Donald Trump, the party’s clear front-runner in national and early state polls, has said he would skip the debate and called on his rivals to drop out. Meanwhile, sources say Trump has already taped an interview with Tucker Carlson that is expected to be used as counterprogramming on GOP debate night.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“For as long as it takes, we’re going to be with you.”

— President Joe Biden, reassuring Maui residents that the federal government will support their long-term recovery efforts while respecting local traditions. Biden’s remarks on Monday came after he visited the debris left behind by the fires and toured the historic town of Lahaina to view the damage firsthand. The federal government, he pledged, would help local officials “rebuild the way the people of Maui want to rebuild.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

How this rodeo keeps a forgotten part of Black history alive

Watch this video to learn how the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is shining light on the largely forgotten legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.