At least 3 people killed and 2 in critical condition after a mass shooting at Southern California biker bar

By Jamiel Lynch and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a biker bar in Orange County, California, Wednesday night, authorities said.

Of the six victims taken to a local trauma center, five suffered gunshot wounds, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said during a news conference Wednesday night. Two of the patients were in critical condition and the other four were in stable condition, he added.

The shooter is believed to be a retired law enforcement officer and was killed on scene, according to Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock.

Authorities received 911 calls at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday reporting that shots were fired at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the small community of Trabuco Canyon, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Hallock said.

Two minutes later, deputies arrived on scene and confronted an armed suspect, he said.

“At that point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred and that involved multiple deputies,” Hallock said. “The man believed to be involved in the shooting is deceased at the scene.”

Authorities recovered at least one weapon at the scene, Hallock said.

“It’s an absolute tragic event and something that I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community. Cook’s Corner, it’s a staple here,” Hallock said.

So far this year, the US has seen at least 465 mass shootings, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The US surpassed 400 mass shootings in July, the earliest in a year such a number has been recorded since 2013, the group said.

