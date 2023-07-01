A teen was lost for over 2 days in Canada’s wilderness, authorities say. Her story has a happy ending

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — A teen hiker who became separated from her group in one of British Columbia’s largest parks has been found safe after going missing for over two days, Canadian authorities announced.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Friday that Esther Wang, 16, was healthy, happy and reunited with her family after getting lost in Golden Ears Park.

Authorities reported that the teen lost her way along the park’s East Canyon trail Tuesday afternoon and her hiking group and its leader were unable to find her.

The group’s leader then alerted park officials, who contacted the RCMP, according to a news release.

Sixteen teams worked to find Wang during the 54 hours she was unaccounted for, police said in the release.

“We used as many resources as we could,” Ryan Smith, a spokesperson for Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, said in the release.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said Wang walked out of the East Canyon trail area on her own.

“Her parents had still been there from the day’s rescue efforts – they’ve been up there fairly continuously for the last couple of days – and she walked pretty much right into their arms,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Keith Schendel, according to CNN affiliate CityNews 1130.

After being checked by emergency medical services, Wang was free to go home with her family Thursday night, police said.

“Esther’s family has expressed sincere gratitude to all first responders and Search and Rescue groups,” RCMP Superintendent Wendy Mehat said in the release. “They are very thankful for this outcome and request privacy at this time.”

Mehat said at a Friday news conference that Wang was tired but uninjured with the exception of some mosquito bites when she was found, according to CNN affiliate CBC.

It’s not clear how Wang was separated from her group.

Golden Ears Park is about 25 miles northwest of the US-Canadian border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.