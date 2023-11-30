Nations adopt and pledge money to much-debated damage fund at climate summit

(CNN) — Delegates at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai formally adopted a loss and damage fund Thursday to transfer finances to countries hit hardest by the climate crisis.

The details had already been agreed earlier this month at a pre-COP session, when it was decided that the World Bank would host the fund. Several countries objected to the bank managing the money, in part because of its strong US connections. All parties ultimately agreed on the condition that the World Bank’s oversight of the fund would be temporary.

“We have delivered history today — the first time a decision has been adopted on day 1 of any COP,” COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said.

The decision received no objections and delegates gave a standing ovation at the strike of the gavel. The development comes after years of wrangling over who should pay for climate impacts.

Several countries pledged money to the damage fund after it was established on Thursday, according to a news release from COP28.

The COP28 host country, the United Arab Emirates, pledged $100 million, as did Germany.

The UK announced £60million, part of which will be used for “other arrangements,” according to the release, while the US committed $17.5 million to the fund and Japan contributed $10 million.

