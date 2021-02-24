Oregon reports 32 more COVID-19 related deaths, 437 cases — but sharp weekly declines

Oregon-Northwest

17 deaths last week, fewest since last early July; cases and hospitalizations also fall significantly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,194, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday while also issuing a promising weekly report with sharp declines in deaths, cases and hospitalizations.

Oregon Health Authority reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 154,062.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 22,406 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Wednesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,502 doses were administered on Tuesday and 7,904 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 858,481 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,133,695 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System reported 23,388 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Wednesday.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

OHA publishes new web tool listing vaccine providers

OHA has added a new dashboard tool showing sites verified by the Oregon Immunization Program to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Being displayed on this dashboard does not mean sites have received COVID-19 vaccine doses, are administering COVID-19 vaccines onsite or have COVID-19 vaccines in their inventory. The new dashboard tool shows progress in enrolling potential COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state.

The tool is not meant to be used for scheduling. Go to the COVID-19 vaccine webpage to learn more about vaccinations, to sign up for eligibility notifications and to find vaccination providers in your county.

Weekly COVID-19 data and outbreak reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows sharp decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 2,260 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 21 — a 35% decrease from last week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell 42%, dropping from 272 to 159.

COVID-19 related deaths also decreased from 114 to 17, which represents the lowest weekly death toll since the week of June 29–July 5.

There were 70,200 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, which represents a steep decline from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 3.5%.

People age 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 74 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths

Details on Wednesday’s reported deaths will be published later.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (22), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (7), Josephine (20), Klamath (4), Lane (33), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (5), Multnomah (55), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41) and Yamhill (6).

