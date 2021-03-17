Judge limits Portland police use of less-lethal launchers at protests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has restricted the Portland police use of less-lethal launchers by its Rapid Response Team officers at protests.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the restriction will be in effect until the city can assure the court that additional training has been offered and that each officer “can recognize and articulate a threat without speculating and before using less-lethal force.”

U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez also on Tuesday ordered the Police Bureau to investigate allegations of misconduct by Officer Brent Taylor stemming from his firing of munitions during a June 30 protest.

The judge also ordered him removed from policing crowd management/crowd control events, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

