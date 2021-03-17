Oregon Dept. of Revenue joins IRS in extending tax filing deadline to May 17

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Revenue said Wednesday it is joining the IRS and automatically extending the income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year from April 15 to May 17.

Both the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

Individual taxpayers can also postpone state income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15 to May 17, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 18. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.

Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic tax filing and payment relief.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until October 15 by filing federal Form 4868 through their tax professional or tax software or by using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Oregon recognizes a taxpayer’s federal extension. An extension to file is not an extension to pay. Additional extension information is available on the Revenue website.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.