Portland officials OK $600,000 settlement in fatal officer-involved shooting

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s City Council has approved a $600,000 payment to the family of a man police shot to death after a foot chase that consultants later criticized as a police policy violation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the payment settles a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Terrell Johnson’s mother, Alicia Johnson, who said her son was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was killed and had previously been suffering from mental health issues.

The lawsuit says he had sought help from medical professionals, but received none.

A Multnomah County grand jury found that Officer Samson Ajir acted lawfully.

