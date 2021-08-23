Oregon redistricting hearings go virtual; schedule released

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – In response to growing hospitalization rates across the state due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Monday that the upcoming public hearings of the House and Senate Redistricting Committees will be moved to a virtual format.

“While the committees had hoped to visit communities across Oregon in person, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made this increasingly risky to public health. More Oregonians are now in our hospitals, intensive care units, or on ventilators than ever before in this pandemic. Our hospitals, health care workers, and front-line staff are overwhelmed. The Delta variant has changed everything.

“After consulting with infectious disease doctors, public health experts, and the bipartisan chairs and vice-chair of the House and Senate Redistricting committees, we have decided to move September’s redistricting public hearings to a virtual format. This will ensure a safe, transparent process where Oregonians from every community can make their voice heard and provide input on Oregon’s next set of legislative and congressional maps.”

The new schedule for the September Redistricting Public Hearings can be found below. Meetings will be held virtually and organized to hear from residents of each current congressional district. Oregonians can participate by signing up for video or phone testimony, uploading written testimony, or by submitting a map for consideration by September 7.

Wednesday, September 8:

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 1)

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 2)

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 3)

Thursday, September 9:

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 4)

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 5)

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 1)

Friday, September 10:

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 2)

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 3)

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 4)

Monday, September 13:

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 5)

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)

Find your congressional district here (enter your address in the top-right corner and click the “Congress” tab): https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/FindYourLegislator/leg-districts.html.

For more information on redistricting or how to participate, visit www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting.

Find an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine: https://govstatus.egov.com/find-covid-19-vaccine.