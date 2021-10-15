Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from midnight Friday night through Saturday in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, as well as to their families.

"As part of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, we pay tribute to officers at all levels of law enforcement—including local, state, federal, tribal, and military law enforcement—who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Brown. "We honor our fallen officers, thank them for their service, and offer solace to their families and friends."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House's website.