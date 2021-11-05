Oregon expecting over $1.6 billion in projects from infrastructure bill, Blumenauer says

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., issued the following statement Friday night after voting to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

“We are proving that America can afford what our families need. This is an unprecedented investment, and I’m proud that I authored several key provisions included in this legislation to help Oregon improve our public transit systems, enhance the safety of our streets, get lead pipes out of our schools, protect us from wildfires, and expand access to broadband—all while making polluters pay to clean up their toxic legacies. We have more work ahead of us to complement this legislation with a seismic investment in human infrastructure, but we’ve shown today that America can afford what it needs, and that we can get it done.”

Blumenauer also helped advance the Build Back Better Act for an upcoming, final vote.

Specific provisions secured by Blumenauer in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

Reinstate the Superfund tax on applicable hazardous chemicals.

Create a $1 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program to fund projects that help prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets.

A 70 percent increase for funding to create and maintain bike lanes and sidewalks, and make shared micromobility (bikesharing and shared scooter system) an eligible use of resources from a federal program designed to reduce road congestion.

Reauthorize and expand the state pilot projects to test the feasibility of user-based alternative revenue mechanisms to help maintain the solvency of the Highway Trust Fund.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to allocate over $1.6 billion in investments to Oregon as follows: