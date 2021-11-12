FDA: Eugene company recalls lox product due to possible health risk

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Lox Company of Eugene is issuing a voluntary recall of various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, specific lot number 22821, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea , abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA.

The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington through distributors. Product was shipped frozen on common carriers.

More information is available at the FDA's website.