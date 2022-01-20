ODOT outlines use of $226 million in public transportation funds

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – What can $226 million do for public transportation in Oregon? It can introduce a reduced-fare program for seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, students and low-income people (Columbia County Rider). It can connect communities within and beyond Lane County, such as linking Eugene and Florence (Lane Transit District). It can enable fare-free service that connects rural residents to essential health and public services (Harney County). And much more.

You can learn more about what Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) recipients have accomplished in the latest report from ODOT’s Public Transportation Division. The Fiscal Year 2019-2021 STIF Biennial Outcomes Report details investments in public transportation made possible by the historic Keep Oregon Moving (HB 2017) transportation funding package.

In addition to enhancing transportation services, the STIF program provided critical relief during the state’s recent crises. For example, transit providers have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver meals to older adults and provide free rides to vaccination sites. They also enabled evacuations during the devastating 2020 wildfire season.

Supporting public transportation in Oregon gives residents and visitors alike options for getting around, which aligns with all three priorities in ODOT’s 2021-2023 Strategic Action Plan of equity, a modern, multimodal transportation system and sufficient and reliable funding.

The Oregon Transportation Commission is reviewing the report and afterwards, it will be shared with the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. In the meantime, Public Transportation Division staff continue to work with agencies to implement the STIF program, as well as learn about new funding opportunities coming up from the COVID relief programs and the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.