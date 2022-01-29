Portland records seven shootings within 24 hours; police ‘deploy additional resources’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following a “concerning surge” in shootings in Portland, police say that they are “deploying additional resources” this weekend.

KOIN 6 reports that within 24 hours — between Thursday and Friday afternoon — there were seven reported shootings in Oregon’s largest city. So far this year, there have been at least 89 shootings, 21 people have been injured by gunfire and seven have been killed in Portland.

Of the shootings on Thursday and Friday, at least one person died.

Several others had been injured, including a business owner who confronted an alleged burglar and a man who was shot in the leg in a grocery store parking lot on Friday afternoon.

The surge in shootings follows a year of a record number of homicides in Portland.

In 2021, the city recorded 90 homicides amid a surge in gun violence, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.

Last year, the number of homicides in Portland surpassed more populous cities such as San Francisco and Boston — and more than double the number of slayings last year in its larger Pacific Northwest neighbor, Seattle.

Killings have been on the rise in Portland for the past few years. From 2019 to 2020, Portland had a sharper rise in killings — an 83% increase — than nearly all major cities. Nationally, homicides had increased by nearly 30% in the same time, based on FBI data.

City police and officials say last year’s increase — which disproportionally impacted Portland’s Black community — was fueled by gang-related arguments, drug deals gone awry and disputes among homeless people. In addition, the situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, economic hardships and mental health crises.

Numerous Recent Shots Calls, Additional Resources To Be Dedicated to Addressing Gun Violence

Portland Police Bureau - 01/28/22 5:33 PM

Over the course of the last 24 hours, Portland Police officers responded to multiple reports of shootings, and PPB is deploying additional resources this weekend to help address this concerning surge.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, 7:49 p.m., East Precinct and Focused Intervention Team (FIT) officers responded to a shots fired call in the 8000 block of Southeast Ogden Street. They discovered no one had been shot; however, one male victim had superficial injuries from flying glass when his car was struck by gunfire. No immediate arrests were made. The case is under investigation. (22-25701)

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:02p.m., at Southeast 22nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, Central Precinct officers responded to a shots call. Evidence of gunfire was discovered, but no damage and no injuries. One person in the area was arrested on an unrelated warrant. (22-25784)

On Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., a North Precinct officer responded to shooting at an automotive body shop in the 6600 Block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. A business owner confronted a suspected burglar and shot him in the leg. The adult male patient was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers seized the gun used as evidence. No charges have been filed as of now. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is investigating and working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's office to determine what charges if any are appropriate. (22-25878)

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:25a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shooting outside of a convenience store near Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. Officers on other calls heard the shots and started that way. They learned of a suspect description and direction of travel. Officers located the suspect, Lonnie J. Matos, 39, near Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. He and an associate were uncooperative, but officers were able to take them both into custody. A gun was recovered nearby (photos). There were no known injuries, but officers located more than 2 dozen casings at the scene. Matos was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Menacing. (22-25899)

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:16a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. When they arrived they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The officers employed trauma first aid measures on the victim until paramedics arrived to take over medical care. The victim was transported to a hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died. This was included in a separate news release (22-25959): https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/news/read.cfm?id=392147

On Friday, January 28, 2022, a victim reported that at about 11:18a.m. on westbound Highway 26 (Sunset Highway) just west of the Zoo interchange, an occupant of another car fired what he believed were two shots at him. There was some damage to his vehicle but no injuries. The victim reported that there was some "road rage" behavior preceding the gunshots. No immediate arrests were made.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:45p.m., an adult male victim was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a grocery store. He was brought inside where employees wrapped a belt around his leg as a makeshift tourniquet. A Multnomah County Deputy was in the area and was the first on scene. He applied a medical grade tourniquet as an additional lifesaving measure. PPB and paramedics arrived and the patient was transported to a hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. ECST responded and is investigating. The suspect left and no immediate arrests were made. (PP22-26349)

Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips. Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/

Year to date in the City of Portland, there have been 89 total shooting incidents, and 21 people injured by gunfire (not including suicide attempts; tally is preliminary and may change as additional reports are processed).

This weekend, members of the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) will be joining the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) to enhance PPB response capabilities to gun violence and other public safety incidents. Our goal is to prevent shootings with high visibility patrols and increase response and investigative resources to any shootings that do happen.