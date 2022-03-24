Oregon fourth state to enact mattress recycling law; program is expected to launch in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon on Thursday became the fourth state in the nation to enact a law establishing a statewide mattress recycling program, and the program is expected to launch in 2024.

The law, signed by Gov. Kate Brown and championed by Sen. James Manning Jr., requires mattress manufacturers to set up and operate a recycling program, overseen by the state, that makes it easy for consumers to recycle their unwanted mattresses.

The new extended producer responsibility, or EPR, law will increase mattress recycling, establish new convenient locations in every county for residents to drop off their mattresses, reduce illegal dumping, and create recycling-sector jobs. As with the Oregon paint stewardship law, retailers will collect a small fee from consumers to fund the program.

"Adding mattresses to the products covered by Oregon’s EPR programs will provide a much-needed service in both urban and rural communities throughout the state,” said Abby Boudouris, senior legislative analyst at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Mattress Recycling Council programs already exist in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and together have collected more than 10 million mattresses. The programs have resulted in 380 million pounds of steel, foam, fiber, and wood being diverted from landfills and recycled into new products.

This new law builds on lessons learned from those programs, such as the need for reapproval of the program plan every five years.

In addition, the new law will establish objective, measurable minimum convenience standards and measurable performance goals, mandate an advisory council for multi-stakeholder input, and require the stewardship organization to report to the DEQ on the scope of discarded mattresses not being collected, with recommendations on how to direct these mattresses into the recycling program.

It also includes equity considerations, such as a study on effective methods to provide collection services to low-income individuals and multifamily housing.

“This law is the first in a new generation of mattress EPR laws,” said Scott Cassel, CEO and founder of the Product Stewardship Institute. “It’s a big win for so many in Oregon, including the creation of valuable jobs for people with barriers to employment.”

The Product Stewardship Institute facilitated the original model agreement with governments and the mattress industry that led to the first three mattress EPR laws. It also helped facilitate an agreement between Oregon DEQ, Metro, and the International Sleep Products Association that helped pass this new law.

The legislation adds to Oregon’s product stewardship programs for leftover paint, discarded electronics, unused medicines and, most recently, the Recycling Modernization Act, which covers curbside materials.

The new law won praise from Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick, whose district includes the eastern part of the greater Portland region. Metro’s responsibilities include managing greater Portland’s garbage and recycling systems.

“Our council is extremely pleased that mattress manufacturers will be establishing a recycling program for their products in Oregon that will conserve resources and help reduce the illegal dumping of mattresses,” Craddick said. “The legislation will also advance Metro Council’s commitment to equity by working with our community to examine best methods of serving low-income and multifamily residents.

###

About the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI): PSI is a national nonprofit that brings diverse stakeholders together to reduce the health and environmental impacts of consumer products and packaging. Together with members from 47 states and hundreds of local governments, as well as over 120 partners from companies, organizations, universities, and international governments, PSI advances extended producer responsibility laws and voluntary programs to create a circular economy. Learn more: productstewardship.us.

About the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ): The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

About Metro: Metro serves more than 1.7 million people in the greater Portland area. In addition to managing the region’s garbage and recycling system, Metro protects clean water and air at more than 17,000 acres of parks and natural areas, oversees long-range planning across 24 cities and 3 counties, manages the Oregon Convention Center, Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, Portland Expo Center and Oregon Zoo, and is supporting construction of more than 3,000 affordable homes region-wide with more on the way.

News release from the Mattress Recycling Council:

Oregon and Mattress Recycling

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization that operates recycling programs in states that passed mattress recycling laws in 2013: California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. MRC was founded by the bedding industry and recycles nearly 2 million mattresses each year.

MRC operates the stewardship program described in these state laws and informs the mattress industry of its obligations. MRC assists retailers and producers with their registration and reporting requirements and works closely with local governments, the solid waste industry, the environmental community, regulators and the media. Bye Bye Mattress is MRC’s consumer education brand that informs residents and businesses about the importance of proper mattress disposal and where to recycle old mattresses.

Now that Governor Kate Brown has signed Oregon’s mattress recycling legislation (SB 1576) into law, MRC will prepare a plan for submission to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to set up and operate a mattress stewardship program in accordance with the new law.

Our Milestones:

First program was launched in Connecticut in 2015, followed by California and Rhode Island

Since 2015, MRC has recycled more than 10 million mattresses, resulting in 380 million pounds of material being diverted from landfills and 12.3 million cubic yards of landfill space saved

MRC has established more than 300 collection sites in these states that accept discarded mattresses at no-cost

MRC transports over 10,000 truckloads of mattresses to recyclers each year

MRC’s programs supports about 300 local green jobs

About 75% of each mattress can be recycled into new products

MRC spends nearly $1 million annually to fund research to find new markets and new and better uses for recycled mattress materials

Watch our latest video on our process and achievements

How the collection network operates

MRC operates each state program through a series of contracts and does not directly collect or transport mattresses or own or operate the recycling facilities.

Currently, MRC contracts with 10 recyclers who operate a total of 14 recycling facilities. MRC also contracts with numerous transporters to provide collection containers and haul the collected mattresses to recycling facilities. This network directly employs over 300 local jobs.

MRC helps both households and businesses recycle mattresses

Whenever possible, MRC leverages the existing solid waste infrastructure to collect discarded mattresses.

MRC recruits local landfills, transfer stations, public works yards and nonprofit organizations to serve as collection sites or host collection events. MRC also works with waste haulers that operate municipalities’ bulky item collection program.

Mattress retailers, along with hotels, universities, hospitals and others that are disposing of large amounts of mattresses at once, have options through MRC’s Commercial Volume Program.

About the recycling fee

MRC’s programs are funded by a state-mandated recycling fee that is added to the cost of all mattresses and box springs (also known as foundations) sold in the state. The fee is collected by both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers and remitted to MRC. The fee is visible on the receipt and listed as a mattress recycling fee.

Probable Oregon timeline

MRC expects to submit a plan that will propose that Oregon’s mattress recycling program will launch in early 2024. For that to be possible, the following will occur between now and then:

2022 – MRC will seek stakeholders’ input on factors to take into account in developing a mattress recycling program that is appropriate for Oregon.

Early 2023 – MRC will solicit bids from transporters and recyclers seeking to service the program.

Fall 2023 – MRC will submit a formal plan to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) describing program functions and the proposed recycling fee, which will take into account anticipated operational costs. DEQ has 90 days to review and approve the submitted plan.

2024 – Following DEQ’s approval of the plan, MRC will inform mattress retailers of the program start date and approved fee.

Where to learn more

MRC (MattressRecyclingCouncil.org) provides resources for the mattress industry, those involved in our collection network, recyclers, regulators and other stakeholders. We also publish our program plans, annual reports, research findings as well as RFPs for those interested in providing transportation and recycling services or participating in research.

MRC created Bye Bye Mattress (ByeByeMattress.com) to explain to consumers their options for responsible mattress disposal, including how and where to recycle.

Following us

MRC and Bye Bye Mattress maintain separate social media channels. Please follow us.

Twitter - @MattRecyCouncil and @ByeByeMattress

Facebook - @MattressRecyclingCouncil and @ByeByeMattress

LinkedIn - @MattressRecyclingCouncil

To receive our news and updates directly in your inbox, sign up for our monthly MRC Highlights newsletter.

Our key leadership