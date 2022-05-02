Oregon DEQ awards $1.3 million to support smoke preparedness, alternatives to burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has awarded $1.3M in grant funding to 20 organizations and county and tribal governments across the state to work on projects related to smoke management.

The 2022 Smoke Management Grants were made available as part of Senate Bill 762 (2021) , which promotes wildfire preparedness by creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective wildfire and smoke responses and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscape.

Grants support projects that create alternatives to outdoor burning of yard debris or slash, enhance tribes’ smoke preparedness, develop Community Response Plans and implement previously finalized CRP plans.

“Every year in Oregon, we are seeing an increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires and the damaging effects smoke has on our health,” said Michael Orman, air planning program manager with Oregon DEQ. “This one-time funding will go a long way in helping to reduce the impact poor air quality has on communities, including many who already have respiratory illnesses and are sensitive to smoky conditions.”

Grant recipients are tribes, local municipalities, counties, forest collaboratives and private businesses. Projects include:

- Developing Community Response Plans to prepare for and respond to potential smoke impacts

- Implementing previously developed Community Response Plans

- Creating community clean air spaces, including distribution of HEPA filtration to community members for in-home use

- Integrating smoke notifications into existing alert systems

- Promoting fuels reduction through creation of defensible spaces and converting logging slash and other woody debris to chips or firewood

- Purchasing of a masticator to reduce the cost for small woodlot owners who decrease fuels on their property

- Using an air curtain incinerator to address wood waste from orchard trimming

Grant recipients will conduct projects in the following counties: Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington and Yamhill. For a full list of grant recipients and project titles, visit https://go.usa.gov/xumnN.

Smoke from wildfire and prescribed burns has the potential to harm Oregonian’s air and quality of life. Through continued work by DEQ and community partners, Oregon can better prepare to respond to smoke impacts and reduce wildfire risk. For updates on smoke and wildfires in Oregon, visit https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. For details on prescribed burning on forestlands, go to https://go.usa.gov/xumUE.

The amounts include:

Recipient Contract Amount Grant Identifier Jackson County $ 40,000.00 CRP Development Union County (La Grande) $ 40,000.00 CRP Development Klamath County $ 40,000.00 CRP Development Wasco County (Columbia River Gorge) $ 80,000.00 CRP Development City of Oakridge $ 75,000.00 CRP Implementation Deschutes County $ 75,000.00 CRP Implementation County of Wallowa $ 75,000.00 CRP Implementation Town of Lakeview $ 75,000.00 CRP Implementation City of Ashland $ 75,000.00 CRP Implementation Biomass One $ 191,250.00 Smk Mit & Alt Burning Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District $ 103,290.00 Smk Mit & Alt Burning Southern Willamette Forest Collaborative $ 79,200.00 Smk Mit & Alt Burning Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Coquille Indian Tribe $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Burns Paiute $ 23,539.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness Warm Springs $ 40,000.00 Tribal Smk Prepardness

