Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, in honor of Texas school shooting victims

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The governor issued the following statement:

"The violent attack in Texas is devastating, and I am heartbroken. Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 15 individuals who were killed, and to the entire Uvalde community.

"How many more kids, teachers, shoppers, worshippers, and people going about their everyday lives need to die of gun violence? We need Congress to act. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.