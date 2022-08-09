Oregon agency tops goal to fund 1,000 permanent homes with supportive services for homeless

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Monday it has exceeded the 2019–2023 Oregon Statewide Housing Plan goal to fund 1,000 units of permanent supportive housing.

The Housing Stability Council approved last week funding for almost 250 PSH homes. OHCS has now committed to funding 1,255 PSH homes, which is a year ahead of the scheduled target date of 2023.

The agency's news release continues below:

“Achieving this goal is a manifestation of collective galvanizing of the governor, Oregon Legislature, community partners, Tribal Nations, federal, state and local agencies, developers, local businesses, and local communities,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “We do not accept homelessness as a fact of life. Investing in humane, dignified solutions that we know are effective is what the people of Oregon deserve and optimizes public funds. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. As we continue pushing forward, we are eager to learn, build, and advance solutions together.”

Permanent supportive housing is an evidence-based model for supporting people and households experiencing homelessness. PSH is a nationally recognized strategy to address chronic homelessness. It provides deeply affordable and permanent housing with wraparound services to house people regardless of barriers they may face.

Alder House, located in the heart of downtown Portland, is one example of what permanent supportive housing looks like in Oregon. Alder House provides 130 apartments for individuals earning low incomes, with 30 apartments designated as permanent supportive housing (PSH). All households receive supportive resident services to help build community and improve housing stability, and the 30 PSH households also receive intensive case management services. Alder House features a community room in which residents can organize events and convene with neighbors.

In addition, it is near various transportation and grocery options, so people have easy access to their basic everyday needs. With a housing first approach, Alder House helps people get connected with the resources they need to stay stable in their homes and thrive in their communities.

The work to build more PSH developments in Oregon continues given the magnitude of Oregon’s housing needs. Currently, there are nine PSH projects throughout the state participating in the 2022 OHCS Supportive Housing Institute. Moving forward, OHCS will continue to work alongside community and partners to find innovative and equity-centered solutions to help families who are experiencing homelessness. For more information about this work, visit the OHCS website.