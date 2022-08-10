State requires insurers to cover administration of monkeypox vaccinations

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon insurers are now required to cover the cost of monkeypox (hMPXV) vaccination administration for their health plan members in Oregon, based on a declaration of a disease outbreak from the Oregon Health Authority.

According to federal and state health officials, monkeypox (hMPXV) vaccines are safe and effective tools to protect people from monkeypox (hMPXV) infection, reduce how long symptoms last, and make the disease less severe (including preventing serious complications and even fatalities). The monkeypox (hMPXV) vaccines are vital prevention measures that also can slow the spread of monkeypox and eventually bring this outbreak to an end.

While Oregon awaits additional federal vaccination supplies, state health officials want to ensure that everyone who is at risk for the virus has simple, affordable access to the two vaccines available for monkeypox. The new insurance coverage requirement removes financial barriers to vaccination, such as requiring people to pay costs of administering the vaccines.

State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “We know more vaccines are coming from the federal government. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe and encourage people to take common sense precautions – like getting vaccinated when they’re eligible and supplies are available – so we can all prevent monkeypox from spreading.”

Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) has issued a bulletin further detailing the requirements for health insurers. It is available at https://dfr.oregon.gov/laws-rules/Documents/Bulletins/bulletin2022-04.pdf.

The number of cases of monkeypox (hMPXV) in Oregon stands at 89, as of Aug. 8, and that number is expected to rise as access to testing increases. There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox (hMPXV), although antivirals may help people with, or at risk for, severe monkeypox disease or complications from the virus.

Click here to read the declaration of a disease outbreak from the Oregon Health Authority.