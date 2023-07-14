For the first time, Oregon Dept. of Revenue publishes list of delinquent taxpayers owing more than $50,000

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time, the Oregon Department of Revenue on Friday published a list of delinquent taxpayers owing the state more than $50,000 on the agency’s website, a step lawmakers authorized a few years ago, in a bid to gain greater compliance.

DOR first announced it was sharing the list in mid-May. The two-month grace period provided time for taxpayers to address their outstanding debt. The 20-page list is filterable and available here.

Affected taxpayers received their first mailed notifications starting the week of May 22. A second letter was mailed to taxpayers who did not contact the department immediately reminding them to resolve their debt prior to the list posting today.

The list shows the names of people and businesses who owe more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest to the state.

Taxpayers who appear on the list can have the published information removed by paying their debt in full or entering into a department-approved payment plan. DOR will remove the debt information from the list within 14 days of the debt being resolved.

“Oregon’s tax system relies on taxpayers filing returns and paying what they owe,” said Deanna Mack, Collection Division administrator for DOR. “Publishing such a list is a commonly used tool among many states. This complements existing compliance efforts, such as audits, filing enforcement, and collection activity that ensures Oregon receives revenue the state counts on.”

The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 523 in 2019, authorizing DOR to post information online about delinquent taxpayers whose tax debt was more than $50,000.

DOR delayed the first planned launch in March 2020 out of concern for possible financial hardships for taxpayers created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the department’s webpage, including answers to frequently asked questions.

Taxpayers seeking to make arrangements to resolve their outstanding debt can use the department’s online services portal, Revenue Online, or contact DOR by phone. Individual taxpayers can call 503-945-8200 to resolve their accounts. Business taxpayers can call 503-945-8100.