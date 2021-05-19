Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council seeks nominations for 2 awards

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) is calling for nominations for two awards: the annual Doug Newman Memorial Award and a new award category for outstanding trail stewardship partners.

The Doug Newman award honors an individual whose hard work, integrity and social responsibility have made significant statewide contributions to non-motorized trails within Oregon. The award pays tribute to Doug Newman, an Oregonian whose efforts have inspired, benefited and contributed to the trails and trail users of Oregon. Doug was an avid outdoorsman, author, outdoor writer for the Eugene Register-Guard and ORTAC member. The memorial award was established shortly after his passing in 1992.

A list of past awardees is available at oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Documents/ORTAC-Doug-Newman-Award-Recipients.pdf.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Oregon Recreation Trails System Act, ORTAC is also accepting nominations for outstanding stewardship partners. Nominations can be submitted for individual volunteers or trail groups that volunteer their time to build, maintain and advocate for trails in Oregon. Nominations are also accepted for professionals in the land management or other sectors of the trail industry who exemplify partnership in their work and leadership.

Nominations for both awards are due by June 30 and can be submitted via our online nomination form. Awardees will be recognized at the 2021 Recreation and Trails Summit, set for Oct. 17-23.

ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov.