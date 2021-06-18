The heat is on: First day for ‘Park and Float’ rentals on Deschutes River in Bend

Outdoors

Expectations are for another busy summer, with lots of people on river

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the first day of summer approaches, so does floating season! Floating the river is a popular pastime for Central Oregonians and visitors.

Friday marked the first day of Park and Float, a service offered by Tumalo Creek, a water sport rental company.

People can rent inner tubes, kayaks and paddleboards to spend a day on the river. The service offers shuttle rides to and from the river access points.

Cascades East Transit has partnered with Tumalo Creek to provide the Ride the River shuttle service, which helps alleviate high volumes of traffic and full parking lots, a representative with Tumalo Creek told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

With warmer temperatures and eased COVID-19 restrictions, people are itching to get outside and enjoy all that Central Oregon has to offer.

An employee at Tumalo Creek says they're expecting lots of people to be on the river this year. It costs $21 to rent a tube and take the shuttle.

Masks are required at all times when riding the shuttles, and spots will be limited.

Tumalo Creek encourages people to reserve their tube and spot ahead of time -- to ensure they can enjoy time on the river, as the demand is high.

Carly Keenan is speaking with Tumalo Creek and will have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, where she'll be live from the Deschutes River.