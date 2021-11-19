Free parking at Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’ Nov. 26

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to head outside for some fresh air the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Popularly known as “Green Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving has become an OPRD tradition of sorts in recent years, partnering with businesses such as REI and encouraging Oregonians to get outdoors during the holiday season.

OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day in the 25 state parks that charge a parking fee.

OPRD Director Lisa Sumption called it “an important acknowledgement that going for a walk or just being outdoors can relieve stress in a way that nothing else can.

“The outdoors provides everyone a place to escape pandemic and holiday stress,” she continued. “We are proud to partner with REI to promote this tradition, and offer Oregonians an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year.”