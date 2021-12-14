Hoodoo set to open Friday, outlines Winter Break, regular schedules

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area will open its 2021-22 season this Friday, Dec. 17. Guests can see the daily Hoodoo operating schedule at skihoodoo.com/events.

Winter Break schedule:

Dec. 17-26: 9 am – 4 pm

Dec. 27-Jan. 1: 9 am – 9 pm



Regular schedule (starts Jan. 2):



Sunday: 9 am – 4 pm

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 9 am – 9 pm



The Autobahn Tubing Park is currently closed until more snow falls. Nordic trails will be open this weekend, but will be ungroomed until more snow falls.



In accordance with current Oregon health and safety guidelines, guests are required to wear masks when inside the main Hoodoo lodge, except when actively eating or drinking.

Hoodoo is still hiring for positions in service, rentals and the Autobahn. Those interested can apply at skihoodoo.com/employment.