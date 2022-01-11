Forest Service announces five recreation fee-free days for 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage visitors to get outside and enjoy their public lands.

The fee-free days for 2022 are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 17

President's Day: Feb. 21

National Get Outdoors Day: June 11

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 24

Veterans Day: Nov. 11

The fee waiver applies to most Forest Service day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington, including many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.

Forest Service officials remind visitors to be prepared and cautious when visiting public lands this winter. While winter can be a wonderful time to visit your national forests, planning and caution are critical to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow these safety tips this winter:

Preparing

Know before you go the area you’re visiting and the routes you’re traveling. Plan an alternative route and destination in case you have to change plans.

Check the weather forecast and road conditions ahead of time and plan accordingly.

Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.

Dress in layers of warm, waterproof clothing. Bring extra warm, dry clothes.

Pack extra food and water.

Make sure your vehicle is equipped for winter travel. Bring tire chains, shovel, first aid kit, blankets, flashlight, and a full tank of gas.

Traveling

Bring a map. Don’t rely on your phone for navigation or communication as coverage may be unavailable.

High clearance vehicles may be needed for some roads.

Drivers should exercise caution as forest roads may not be maintained for winter travel.

Winter weather can quickly alter driving conditions. Turn around if conditions warrant or your vehicle is not equipped to continue.

Recreating Safely

Maintain situational awareness, follow your map, and know where you are at all times.

Stay in designated areas and avoid steep or dangerous terrain.

Be aware that areas recently impacted by wildfire may still have hazards even after the fire is out, including loose rocks and downed trees. Always respect fire closures or other temporary restrictions.

Be aware of the potential for falling branches during windy or icy conditions.

Watch out for weather changes. Conditions can change quickly, especially at higher elevations.

Be respectful of others, share the trail, and pack out what you carry in.

The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map.