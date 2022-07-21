Diving deeper: Popular group ‘loots’ the Deschutes River to pull trash, find and return lost items

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Loot The Deschutes is a popular group in Central Oregon, for locals and tourists alike. It's the unofficial "lost and found" of the Deschutes River, run by surfers, divers and scavengers who aim to get junk out of the river and call it treasure.

More than 267,000 people floated the Deschutes River in Bend last summer between Memorial and Labor Day weekends. With that many people comes a lot of trash -- and lost items like sunglasses, phones, and jewelry.

Lled Smith, a member of Loot The Deschutes, says people will often message the group on Instagram, asking for its help in finding a lost item. He also tells NewsChannel 21 there are more and more people getting the same idea -- except that others are instead keeping the treasures they find.

Carly Keenan is going on a 'float-a-long' with Smith Thursday to see how the process works. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.