Deschutes floaters’ parking plans could sink, if summer spots near the river dry up

But official says Ride the River shuttle numbers could 'go through the roof'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 267,000 people floated the Deschutes River in Bend last summer between Memorial and Labor Day weekends.

But this year, finding a place to park while floating the river will likely be a little more difficult.

City of Bend Parking Services Division Manager, Tobias Marx told NewsChannel 21 on Monday, “All the same regulations that were started in the beginning of 2021 are still in place.”

For many trying to park around Drake Park or Miller’s Landing, that means the Old Bend Parking Benefit District will require you to either have a permit, or limit your stay to two or four hours.

City Parking Division Manager Marx said that process should be easier this year.

“I think last year, people just had to adjust to it more,” he said. “This year, there will be more people that expect it and are aware of it, and we should be good.”

But there still might be more changes to where people can park. The temporary gravel lot across from Riverbend Park and the Bend Park and Recreation District headquarters is slated to be developed into a senior living condominium complex.

A Bend Park and Rec spokesperson said they are unsure when construction will begin, although the developer, Brighton, did request a permit to begin site improvements to the lot.

Marx says one summer solution, for both visitors and locals, is to take Cascades East Transit's Ride the River shuttle.

“I think despite the pandemic last year, the ridership for the shuttle was incredibly good,” Marx said. “I expect that to go through the roof this year.”

About 55,000 floaters used the shuttle last summer.