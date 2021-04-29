130-year-old Prineville surrey damaged by hit-and-run driver; police investigating

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An unusual hit-and-run took place on Wednesday, involving a 130-year-old carriage.

Rick Steber is the owner of Rick Steber Makers in Prineville and the owner of the surrey that was hit.

To his dismay, the driver has not yet been found.

"He's had an entire day to make amends. He hasn't done it,” Steber said Thursday. “To me, he's a coward."

Steber said on Wednesday morning, while he was at work, someone backed out of the lot across Northeast Fifth Street, hit the surrey, then took off, leaving the front wheel damaged.

"One is completely destroyed. I don't know how much more there is to it,” Steber said. "You know, it was good oak at one time, but it is useless now."

Steber said he kept the surrey out front of his business to help attract customers.

"Well, I had it parked out in front, and everybody loved it,” Steber said proudly. "Customers would come by, and they'd want their picture with it. Sometimes I'd take them for a little ride around the block."

Witnesses told Steber the driver was a younger man in a white or silver pickup truck.

He reported the incident to Prineville police, who told NewsChannel 21 as of Thursday afternoon, there are no leads and it's still an open investigation.

Steber wants the driver to be found, but is more frustrated the young man didn't follow what he describes as a simple life principle.

"That is you do something wrong, you stop, you admit what you did was wrong, and you make it right,” Steber emphasized. "This person didn't do it. This person's a coward."

The surrey was originally built in 1890 in Ohio by the Columbus Buggy Company.

Steber said it would have to be sent to the Amish for any repairs.

He hopes the person is caught and that incidents like this happen less often.

"I would hope that people have more respect for other people's property, that this is an isolated incident,” Steber said.

“But you know, as the world spins, it just seems like people don't have much respect for other people's stuff."