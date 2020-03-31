Cline chosen as new Redmond schools superintendent

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ -- The Redmond School Board on Tuesday selected Dr. Charan Cline of Yamhill to be the district's next superintendent.

The board of directors hosted interviews with four finalists on March 9 and March 10. Each candidate participated in a thorough series of interviews including a community stakeholder panel, school tours, executive leadership interviews and an interview with the board of directors.

The board selected Cline as the final candidate during a special board meeting held on Tuesday. He'll succeed Mike McIntosh, who will retire this summer after 23 years with the school district, seven years as superintendent.

“After a nationwide search and considerable input from the community, the board is pleased to announce the selection of our next superintendent, Charan Cline,” shared board Chair Tim Carpenter. "We look forward to working with Charan to continue the great work that is happening in the Redmond School District.”

Cline currently serves as superintendent of the Yamhill Carlton School District. In his 19 years as a school administrator, he has served as a high school assistant principal, a middle school principal, a district school improvement director and as superintendent.

Cline holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Western Oregon State College and a master’s degree in geography from the University of Oregon. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from George Fox University.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be able to join the team at the Redmond School District,” Cline said. “During my visits to the district, I was impressed by the obvious commitment of school board members, administrators, teachers and staff members. I look forward to partnering with staff, parents, and community members to continue to improve outcomes for all of our students."

Cline has accepted a three year contract and will assume superintendent responsibilities on July 1.