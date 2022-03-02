Redmond Senior Center partners with school district, Meta to launch ‘Tech Zoomers’ program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center announced Wednesday it is partnering with the Redmond School District and Meta to launch Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training.

Meta provided a $3,000 grant to support the pilot program, which will be held from March through June. Students from Ridgeview High School’s computer science and technology classes have volunteered to be a part of the inaugural program and will be official interns of the Redmond Senior Center.

Here's the rest of the announcement, in full:

“We are excited to support technology workshops and learning experiences for seniors across Central Oregon, as well as internships for local students. Technology is at the forefront of our future, and investing in educational programs throughout Central Oregon is integral to Meta’s mission to connect people on and off line and help build community,” said William Marks, community development manager at Meta. Meta has been part of Central Oregon since breaking ground on its Prineville Data Center in 2010.

Students will partner with seniors to help teach them new skills or provide technological support. Not only will the students gain real-world experience of providing resumes and conducting all necessary prework for an internship or job, but they will also learn valuable lessons through this intergenerational program. The student volunteers have spent weeks coming up with name for the inaugural program and preparing for their official internship with the help of EDCO’s Youth Career Connect Internship Coordinators.

“This new program will be valuable for both our older adults and the students. Intergenerational events and programs benefit everyone involved, and we couldn’t be happier with the students that Redmond School District has found to support Tech Zoomers,” said Maureen Dooley, Redmond Senior Center Board of Directors President. “Their eagerness to be part of something new and make it their own speaks volumes to the character and caliber of these students.”

Annually, the Redmond Senior Center provides over 40,000 hot meals and supports thousands of older adults through hundreds of programs and activities. During the height of the pandemic, the senior center continued to provide Meals on Wheels for isolated older adults throughout the greater Redmond area and offered a place where older adults could safely connect, obtain services, and participate in programs both in-person and virtual. The center is in the process of coming up with intergenerational activities that will involve broader groups in the community.

“I wanted to participate in this program to give back to the community. These senior citizens have done so much for us; I feel like it's time we give back,” said Dhruv Patel, a senior at Ridgeview High School who plans to attend a 4-year university next year to major in industrial engineering and minor in computer science.

The Redmond Senior Center hopes to continue and grow this program in coming years depending on the success of this pilot launch. Josh Davis, a Computer Science teacher at Ridgeview High School, and the school district lead helping spearhead this program stated, “This is a great opportunity for some amazing young adults to share their tech skills and knowledge with others while learning the value of giving back to their community.”

The Redmond Senior Center was launchedby volunteers over 70 years ago (1949) when the population in Redmond was less than 3000 residents. It continues to operate as the “hub” and sole resource in Redmond focused entirely on seniors. It is a stand-alone nonprofit solely supported by membership, public and private grants, businesses, occasional special events, donations, and countless volunteer resources. It does not receive tax revenues nor is it operated by the City of Redmond or the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District.

The Redmond Senior Center continues to provide essential services for older adults in the greater Redmond community (which includes part of Crook County with Powell Butte), through Meals on Wheels, Congregate Dining, regular activities, and support services. For more information contact the Redmond Senior Center 9 am to 2 pm weekdays at 541-548-6325 or at info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at www.redmondseniors.org.