Moving up: Evan Grant chosen as new principal of Redmond’s Obsidian Middle School

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District announced Monday it has selected Evan Grant as the next principal of Obsidian Middle School.

Grant currently serves as the assistant principal of Obsidian Middle School, a position he has held since 2020. He previously worked for five years as a teacher in Poway, Calif., before joining the Redmond School District in 2015 as a teacher at Tumalo Community School.

"I am beyond honored to serve as the next principal of Obsidian Middle School. Obsidian is a special place, and my experience during the last two years serving as assistant principal has been an enormous privilege,” Grant said. “I look forward to stepping in as principal to lead our amazing students, staff and the Obsidian community. Together we will continue creating a welcoming place for all students and preparing them to be 'High School Ready and Life Ready.' Go Wolves!"

Grant will take over as principal on July 1, replacing Jensine Peterson, who has served as Obsidian Middle School’s principal since 2020.

“Even Grant has performed exceptionally well as an administrator at OMS during these last two difficult years,” Superintendent Charan Cline said. “He is respected by staff and district leadership and has earned his place as the next principal of Obsidian Middle School.”