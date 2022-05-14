City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of May 15-21

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 15-21.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW Wickiup Ave from SW 25th St to SW 27th St – Single lane closure Tuesday, May 17 to Friday, May 27. SW Wickiup Ave will have a single lane closed daily between SW 25th St and SW 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development. Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

NW 10th St/NW Pershall Way – Intersection closure on Friday, May 20. NW 10th St and NW Pershall Way will be closed during a Redmond Fire & Rescue District “Burn to Learn” exercise. Please use an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Glacier Ave from SW 6th St to SW 9th St and SW Highland Ave from SW 6th St to SW 9th St – Single lane closures thru Wednesday, May 18.

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.