Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 12:51 AM

City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of May 15-21

KTVZ file

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 15-21.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • SW Wickiup Ave from SW 25th St to SW 27th St – Single lane closure Tuesday, May 17 to Friday, May 27.   SW Wickiup Ave will have a single lane closed daily between SW 25th St and SW 27th  from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development. Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.
  • NW 10th St/NW Pershall Way – Intersection closure on Friday, May 20.  NW 10th St and NW Pershall Way will be closed during a Redmond Fire & Rescue District “Burn to Learn” exercise.  Please use an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW Glacier Ave from SW 6th St to SW 9th St and SW Highland Ave from SW 6th St to SW 9th St – Single lane closures thru Wednesday, May 18.
  • NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

Redmond

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content