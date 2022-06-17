City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Weeks of June 19-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the weeks of June 19-July 2.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW 10th St from NW Pershall Way to NW Upas Ave – Single lane closure Tuesday, June 21 thru Wednesday, June 22.NW 10th St will have a single lane closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by Mckernan Enterprises for private development. Local access will be available, please use caution near traffic control flaggers.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

SW Wickiup Ave from SW 27th St to S Canal Blvd – Daily road closure for private development thru Thursday, July 7.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.