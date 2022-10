City of Redmond seeks applicants for committee, commission positions, youth ex-officio roles

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The City of Redmond is seeking applications to fill several current and upcoming vacancies on city committees and commissions. Applications for youth ex-officio positions are also being accepted.

Youth ex-officio positions were created to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and ideas on community issues.

The following committees and commissions are seeking to fill open seats:

Airport Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: City Limits & Elector

4 Redmond representatives 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

6 positions w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Budget Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: City Limits & Elector

2 positions w/terms expiring 2025

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: None

4 positions w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2022

Historic Landmarks Commission - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Majority within the UGB

2 position w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Housing and Community Development Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) w/Specific Seat Requirements

1 position w/terms expiring 2024

4 position w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Juniper Golf Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: None

4 position w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Nuisance Appeals Board - Application

Residency: UGB

1 position (Full-Term) w/terms expiring 2024

1 position (Alternate Member) w/terms expiring 2024

Parks Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB

1 positions w/terms expiring 2023

1 positions w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB

1 positions w/terms expiring 2023

1 positions w/terms expiring 2025

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2022

Urban Area Planning Commission - Application | Youth Application

Residency: UGB

1 position w/terms expiring 2024

3 position w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2022

To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.redmondoregon.gov/government/commissions-committees. Applications are available online, via email or may be obtained by contacting Redmond City Hall at 541-923-7710.



All applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kaya Duddy, Deputy City Recorder at 541-923-7755.