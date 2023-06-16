The 2023 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 103rd run
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One of the biggest highlights at the fair are the musical acts. On Thursday, at 10 Barrel East in Bend, the star-studded line-up was announced.
- August 2nd – Old Crow Medicine Show
- August 3rd – Carly Pearce
- August 4th – All Time Low
- August 5th – Lil Jon
- August 6th – Banda Machos and Banda Maguey
This year's fair kicks off at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, happening from August 2nd through the 6th.
All concerts are free with a full price admission ticket to the fair.
Tickets are $15.00 for adults; kids and seniors get in for $10.00.
What a great line up as always. We'll see you at the fair.