Sisters superintendent outlines timeline for students’ return by Feb. 1

Sisters

Students in all grades to be back for 'hybrid in-person' learning

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters School District Superintendent Curt Scholl outlined Wednesday the timeline under which all students will be back in class for hybrid in-person and online learning by Feb. 1.

Here's his letter, in full:

Good morning Sisters Schools Community,

I hope everyone had a fantastic winter break. Most of you are aware that on December 23rd, Governor Brown announced her desire for schools to begin transitioning students back to in-person school by February 15th. She is now allowing each school district to use the “General Metrics for Returning to In-Person Instruction”. As of January 1st, the general metrics for returning to in-person instruction are “advisory” recommendations, but it will no longer be the one determining factor or a mandatory requirement.

As communicated before break, currently, we are in Comprehensive Distance Learning for all students through January 8th. On January 11th, Sisters Elementary School will resume its hybrid in-person model. For 14 weeks, SES has been very successful in its execution of the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidelines to provide a safe learning environment for our elementary students.

Under the new “advisory” model, Sisters School District has developed the following timeline to transition our 5th through 12th grade students to our in-person hybrid models:

January 25 th - 5 th and 6 th grade at SMS will return to in-person hybrid instruction. 9 th and 10 th grade at SHS will return to in-person hybrid instruction.

5 and 6 grade at SMS will return to in-person hybrid instruction. 9 and 10 grade at SHS will return to in-person hybrid instruction. February 1st - 7th and 8th grade at SMS will return to in-person hybrid instruction. 11th and 12th grade at SHS will return to in-person hybrid instruction.

Mrs. Haney and Mr. Hosang will send additional communication out to each of their respective students and families. We are excited and hopeful as we prepare to have all students receiving in-person instruction for the first time in 10 months!

Even though Deschutes County’s metrics have improved, I continue to ask that our community follow COVID safety protocol; wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands. We still need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID and protect the Sisters community.

Stay safe,

Curt Scholl

Superintendent,

Sisters School District